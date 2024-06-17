Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Short Interest Up 11.0% in May

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 372,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at $41,463,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $695.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $679.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $633.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cintas has a 1-year low of $474.74 and a 1-year high of $705.74.

Shares of Cintas are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cintas

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

