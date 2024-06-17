Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $4.95

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.95, but opened at $4.84. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 1,933,819 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Cipher Mining Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

Insider Transactions at Cipher Mining

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 336,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $1,540,606.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,145,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,367,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,154,996 shares of company stock worth $8,708,673. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

