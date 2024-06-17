Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will earn $3.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.71. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

CFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $34.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $376,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 280,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 33.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 203.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 92,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 62,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $1,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

