CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.97.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 13th.

CleanSpark Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $17.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CleanSpark will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CleanSpark news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CleanSpark news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $8,997,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 811,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,498 over the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. SRN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CleanSpark by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

