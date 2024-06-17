ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Short Interest Update

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 424,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. Cahill Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lane Generational LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 174,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 24,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

ClearPoint Neuro Price Performance

Shares of CLPT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,575. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $7.97.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. Equities analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

