Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the May 15th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.5 days.

Cogeco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGECF remained flat at $36.55 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62. Cogeco has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $45.88.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

