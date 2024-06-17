Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Down 3.3 %

COHN opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.22. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $12.82.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cohen & Company Inc.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is -270.26%.

In other news, CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,785 shares in the company, valued at $684,257.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

