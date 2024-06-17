Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives $4.05 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.05.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CYH shares. Barclays started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH opened at $3.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $491.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.51. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

