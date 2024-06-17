Compound Tops 24-Hour Volume of $39.88 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $51.31 or 0.00077797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $428.90 million and approximately $39.88 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,358,512 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,358,506.69324303 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.40637507 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 500 active market(s) with $38,560,139.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

