Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 198.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,746 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after acquiring an additional 146,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $543.86 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $545.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $522.46 and a 200 day moving average of $503.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

