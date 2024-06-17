Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,697 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,046 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.09% of Matador Resources worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after purchasing an additional 531,504 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 230,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,096,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,369,000 after buying an additional 188,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Matador Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

MTDR opened at $55.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.55. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $47.76 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 3.31.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

