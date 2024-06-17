Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 6,391 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,261,000 after buying an additional 1,488,791 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,740.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 498,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after buying an additional 480,496 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 127,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,267,464 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.94. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

