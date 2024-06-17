ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Slagle Financial LLC

Slagle Financial LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 0.6% of Slagle Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

COP stock opened at $109.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $99.35 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

