Contrasting Block (NYSE:SQ) and Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) and Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Block shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Everbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Block shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Everbridge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Block has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everbridge has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Block 2.18% 2.04% 1.12% Everbridge -11.67% 5.26% 1.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Block and Everbridge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Block 1 6 27 0 2.76 Everbridge 1 9 0 0 1.90

Block currently has a consensus target price of $87.59, indicating a potential upside of 40.94%. Everbridge has a consensus target price of $29.75, indicating a potential downside of 14.39%. Given Block’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Block is more favorable than Everbridge.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Block and Everbridge’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Block $22.88 billion 1.68 $9.77 million $0.77 80.71 Everbridge $451.95 million 3.20 -$47.31 million ($1.56) -22.28

Block has higher revenue and earnings than Everbridge. Everbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Block, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Block beats Everbridge on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Block

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

