Contrasting Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) & Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Security National Financial and Core Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 6.47% 6.74% 1.46% Core Scientific N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.6% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Security National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Core Scientific 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Security National Financial and Core Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Core Scientific has a consensus target price of $7.83, suggesting a potential downside of 24.17%. Given Core Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Security National Financial and Core Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $320.54 million 0.55 $14.49 million $0.92 8.27 Core Scientific $502.40 million 3.66 N/A N/A N/A

Security National Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Core Scientific.

Summary

Core Scientific beats Security National Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment. In addition, the company provides electrical power, repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and earn digital assets; and sells mining equipment to customers. Core Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

