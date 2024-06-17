Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Gap Down to $50.10

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.10, but opened at $48.31. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $47.78, with a volume of 20,315 shares trading hands.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Read Our Latest Report on CRBP

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $501.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.26. Analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 363,372 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $13,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $10,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after buying an additional 257,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $7,554,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.