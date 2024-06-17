Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 294,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 438,846 shares.The stock last traded at $17.99 and had previously closed at $17.91.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLB

Core Laboratories Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $841.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.39.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $129.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.55%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 101.7% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 326,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 164,797 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 106.5% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 61,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 31,459 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 20.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,825,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,902,000 after buying an additional 1,837,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 13.9% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.