Corning (NYSE:GLW) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Fox Advisors upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Fox Advisors now has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Corning traded as high as $38.44 and last traded at $38.06, with a volume of 1334732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

Insider Activity at Corning

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,671 shares of company stock worth $8,450,971. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $247,721,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Corning by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Corning by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,878 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

