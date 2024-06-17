Cosmos Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.74 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $7.01 or 0.00010672 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.74 billion and approximately $98.51 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00043283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013514 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

