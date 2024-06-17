Cove Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,150 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 1.4% of Cove Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $665,188,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,861,000 after acquiring an additional 336,370 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,096,000 after acquiring an additional 324,063 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,449,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 65,634.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,149,000 after acquiring an additional 219,220 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $504.42. 360,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,611. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $539.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

