Cove Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.90 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.8% of Cove Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO traded down $4.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $567.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The firm has a market cap of $216.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.94.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

