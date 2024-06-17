Cove Private Wealth LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000. Nucor accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 153,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Nucor by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,178 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.38.

Nucor Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NUE traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.04. 455,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,666. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.56. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

