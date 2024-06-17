Cove Private Wealth LLC Invests $2.59 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of Cove Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,980,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,756 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 101,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $884,000. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.26.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.54. 6,008,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,809,254. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.11. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $180.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,731,103. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

