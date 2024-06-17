Cove Private Wealth LLC Invests $396,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.81. 1,753,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,460,265. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.97 and its 200 day moving average is $200.97.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

