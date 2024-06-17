Cove Private Wealth LLC Invests $416,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 122.5% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.8 %

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.59. 643,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,752. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.33. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $140.93.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.