Cove Private Wealth LLC Invests $733,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,142. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.54 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.86.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.