Cove Private Wealth LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.45. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

