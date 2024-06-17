Cove Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $364.29. The company had a trading volume of 351,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,621. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $338.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.42. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $364.29. The company has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

