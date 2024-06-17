Cove Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $114.84. 177,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.74. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

