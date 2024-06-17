Cove Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. AMETEK makes up 1.7% of Cove Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $589,098,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,189,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,983,000 after purchasing an additional 674,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 4,845.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 677,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 663,385 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,248,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,081,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,811,000 after purchasing an additional 496,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,710,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,710,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,641.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock worth $6,990,437. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.62. 277,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,031. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on AME

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.