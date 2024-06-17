Cove Private Wealth LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,285 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000. Adobe comprises 1.3% of Cove Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Get Adobe alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $15.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $509.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,433,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $474.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $540.09. The firm has a market cap of $228.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.