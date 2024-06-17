Cove Private Wealth LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

VBR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.96. 84,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,029. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

