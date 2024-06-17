Cove Private Wealth LLC Takes $841,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,950 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in EOG Resources by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $987,432,000 after acquiring an additional 116,860 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,260,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $793,607,000 after acquiring an additional 185,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,727 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.89. The stock had a trading volume of 641,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,375. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.34 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

About EOG Resources



EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

