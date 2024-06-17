Cove Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $300,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $16,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,334,000 after acquiring an additional 42,342 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,434. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.