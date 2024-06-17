Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.57) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 249.95 ($3.18) on Friday. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 152.70 ($1.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 255 ($3.25). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 211.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 209.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. The company has a market capitalization of £642.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,565.71, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24,285.71%.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

