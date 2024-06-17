Critical Contrast: Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) & Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH)

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) and Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Saratoga Investment has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highest Performances has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.1% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 87.6% of Highest Performances shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saratoga Investment 0 5 0 0 2.00 Highest Performances 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Saratoga Investment and Highest Performances, as provided by MarketBeat.

Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus target price of $25.69, indicating a potential upside of 11.68%. Given Saratoga Investment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Saratoga Investment is more favorable than Highest Performances.

Profitability

This table compares Saratoga Investment and Highest Performances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saratoga Investment 6.22% 14.53% 4.45% Highest Performances N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Saratoga Investment and Highest Performances’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saratoga Investment $143.72 million 2.19 $8.93 million $0.71 32.39 Highest Performances $15.78 million 136.35 -$6.01 million N/A N/A

Saratoga Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Highest Performances.

Summary

Saratoga Investment beats Highest Performances on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. The firm prefers to invest in aerospace, automotive aftermarket and services, business products and services, consumer products and services, education, environmental services, industrial services, financial services, food and beverage, healthcare products and services, logistics, distribution, manufacturing, restaurants services, food services, software services, technology services, specialty chemical, media and telecommunications. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $50 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $250 million. The firm prefer to take a majority stake. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. was formed on 2007 and is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Highest Performances

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Puyi Inc. and changed its name to Highest Performances Holdings Inc. in March 2024. Highest Performances Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

