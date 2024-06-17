CrowdStrike (CRWD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD):

6/5/2024 – CrowdStrike was upgraded by analysts at FBN Securities to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/5/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $400.00 to $393.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – CrowdStrike had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2024 – CrowdStrike had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $425.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – CrowdStrike had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $420.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $390.00 to $385.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $355.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $400.00 to $405.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $425.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $415.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $432.00 to $402.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $390.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – CrowdStrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $371.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $372.00 to $422.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – CrowdStrike had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $430.00 to $376.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $387.59. 1,739,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,857. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.30. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $390.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a PE ratio of 731.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,836 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

