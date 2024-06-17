Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Down to $18.88

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.88, but opened at $18.27. Cullinan Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 60,955 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading increased their price target on Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,628,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 91,132 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

