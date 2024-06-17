D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Down to $1.93

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $1.89. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 43,495 shares trading hands.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.18 million, a P/E ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 2.68.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $413.93 million during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 0.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 246.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 251,132 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 227,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 92,109 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 77,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

