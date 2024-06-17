D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Down to $1.93

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $1.89. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 43,495 shares trading hands.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Down 3.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.18 million, a P/E ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 2.68.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $413.93 million during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 0.63%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.