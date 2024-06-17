DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. DaVita comprises about 7.5% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in DaVita were worth $16,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

NYSE:DVA traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.48. 265,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.35. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $147.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

