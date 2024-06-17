Decred Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.86 or 0.00024111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $255.86 million and $2.69 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00076567 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010764 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,130,419 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

