Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Position Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,898,017 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 103,725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Devon Energy worth $3,347,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after buying an additional 2,220,194 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 3,885.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $45.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,370,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.76. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DVN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

