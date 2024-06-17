Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,552,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.23% of Digital Realty Trust worth $6,399,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 587,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 235,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,262 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,288. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.54 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.65.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

