Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down to $53.98

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.98, but opened at $52.05. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $51.76, with a volume of 1,694,616 shares traded.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.54.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 21.2% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 43.4% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 26.5% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.