Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $23.25

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $23.84. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 401,051 shares traded.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YINN. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

