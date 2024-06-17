Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Short Interest Up 31.3% in May

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,320,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the May 15th total of 15,480,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

DNB opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $12.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 482,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,699,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,963,000 after purchasing an additional 962,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

See Also

