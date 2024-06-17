Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS) Short Interest Update

Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the May 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Earlyworks Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of ELWS opened at $1.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. Earlyworks has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $21.15.
Earlyworks Company Profile
