Ecolab Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Ecolab has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. Ecolab has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ecolab to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

ECL stock opened at $240.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.56 and a 200 day moving average of $216.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $243.37.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.56.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

