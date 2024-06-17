Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) Insider Andrew Webb Acquires 25,000 Shares

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Webb bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £18,750 ($23,876.23).

Get Ecora Resources alerts:

Ecora Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ECOR traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 75.60 ($0.96). The company had a trading volume of 464,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,134. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 83.57. The firm has a market cap of £188.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1,718.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66. Ecora Resources PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 69.40 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 125.40 ($1.60).

Ecora Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.91) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ECOR

About Ecora Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.