Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Gap Down to $87.29

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $87.29, but opened at $85.20. Edwards Lifesciences shares last traded at $86.18, with a volume of 221,998 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,777.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,267,464 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

